Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Napa, CA
