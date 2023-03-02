Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…
Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, …
Temperatures in Napa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…