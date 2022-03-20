 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Napa, CA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

