Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forec…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Model…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tod…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Wi…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The …