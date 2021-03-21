 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News