Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Napa, CA
