Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.