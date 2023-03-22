Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Napa, CA
