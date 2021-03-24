 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News