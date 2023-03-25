Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 deg…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Rain…