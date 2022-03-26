Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Napa, CA
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.