Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM PDT.