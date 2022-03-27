Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 deg…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecas…