Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until MON 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.