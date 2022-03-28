 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

