Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Napa, CA
