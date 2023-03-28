Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.