Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Napa, CA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.