Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

