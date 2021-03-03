Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wed…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it wi…
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…