Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Napa, CA
