Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Napa, CA
