Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…
For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It shou…
For the drive home in Napa: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It looks to reach a pl…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.