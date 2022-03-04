Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it wil…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Napa. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…