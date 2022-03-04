 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News