Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Napa, CA

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
