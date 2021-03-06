Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.