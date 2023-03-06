Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Napa, CA
