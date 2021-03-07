Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 41F. W…
For the drive home in Napa: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It looks to reach a pl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in…