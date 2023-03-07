Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Winds should …
Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…