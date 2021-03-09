Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 41F. W…
This evening in Napa: Rain. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the …
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in…