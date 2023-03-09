Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.