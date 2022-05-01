Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast i…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degre…
Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursda…