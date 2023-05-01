Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Napa, CA
