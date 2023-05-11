Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.