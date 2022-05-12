Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.