Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Napa, CA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.