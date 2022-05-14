Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Napa, CA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

