Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be ca…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Win…