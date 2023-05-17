Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Napa, CA
