Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 76. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …