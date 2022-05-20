Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Napa, CA
