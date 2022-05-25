Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Napa, CA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

