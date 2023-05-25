Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Napa, CA
