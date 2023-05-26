Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Napa, CA
