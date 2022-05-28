Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Napa, CA

It will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.