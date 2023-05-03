Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After atmospheric rivers dumped epic rain and snowfall on California, areas could see massive amounts of snowmelt in coming weeks or months.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…