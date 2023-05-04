Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.