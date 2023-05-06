Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The forecast…