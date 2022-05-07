 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Napa, CA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

