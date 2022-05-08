Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with …
It will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The Napa…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.