Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with …
It will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The Napa…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should re…