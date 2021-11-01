 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Napa, CA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

