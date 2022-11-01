 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

