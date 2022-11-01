Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.