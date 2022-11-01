Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moder…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast …