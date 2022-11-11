Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.