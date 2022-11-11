Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Napa, CA
