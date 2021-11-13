Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tod…
The forecast also includes showers starting Monday afternoon in the North Bay before spreading south and east.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Wi…
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see…